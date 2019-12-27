Tech luminaries we lost in 2019

Well before and after she formed an astronomy club at the age of 11, Nancy Grace Roman looked to the stars. After she earned her Ph.D. in astronomy in 1949, she joined the Naval Research Laboratory. There, she observed that a star had changed its emission spectrum, a discovery that earned her recognition and ultimately led to her joining NASA in 1959, just a year after the organization’s founding. She became NASA’s first chief of astronomy and solar physics — and one of NASA’s first female executives — in 1961; a year later, she led NASA’s first successful astronomical mission, the Orbiting Solar Observatory-1.

In an age when most telescopes were terrestrial, Roman was a tireless champion for space astronomy. Her leadership, management, and advocacy made possible the Hubble Space Telescope, plans for which began in 1968. Finally launched in 1990, more than a decade after Roman’s retirement, the Hubble has since produced the clearest and most astounding images of our universe, revealing new insights about its nature and origin.

Among the many honors she received in her lifetime were the Women in Aerospace’s Lifetime Achievement Award, an asteroid named after her, and inclusion in Lego’s Women of NASA set, complete with a toy Hubble.

“I’ve always been curious. I just wanted to satisfy my curiosity,” said Roman, asking, “The things around us — the planets, the stars, the galaxies — what are they? How did they come to be? What’s going to happen to them?”

The answers we know and those still to come will be in part thanks to Roman, who died last Christmas at the age of 93.