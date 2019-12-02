4 eLearning deals you can get for 60% off this Cyber Monday

Finishing school doesn’t mean you’ll never have an opportunity to learn something new. The internet has countless resources that will teach you new, valuable skills from the comfort of your home. In fact, we have four deals on eLearning bundles and subscriptions that you can get for 60% off this Cyber Monday using code CMSAVE60 at checkout.

Complete Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle

An effective project manager uses their skills and knowledge to ensure their team runs efficiently. In this bundle, you’ll find 8 courses on project management methodologies such as Scrum and Six Sigma that will ensure your teams run at optimal efficiency, whether it’s in IT or software development.

MSRP: $1,170

Sale Price: $39.99

Price with CMSAVE60: $16

Graphic Design + Adobe CC Certification School

Graphic designers can’t succeed unless they’ve mastered Adobe’s industry-standard apps. This bundle features 3 courses on Illustrator, InDesign, and Photoshop, which you can use to create anything from newsletters to special effects for print and digital publication.

MSRP: $1,197

Sale Price: $39

Price with CMSAVE60: $15.60

School of Game Design: Lifetime Membership

Today’s video game market has an immense variety of genres and sub-genres ranging from 2D sidescrollers to graphically intense open-world RPGs, but all game designers need to learn the basics before creating their first game. This course will guide you through coding, 2D and 3D modeling and animating using tools like Unity3D.

MSRP: $5,990

Sale Price: $59

Price with CMSAVE60: $23.60

StackSkills Unlimited: Lifetime Access

If you’re looking for a never-ending source of knowledge, nothing beats StackSkills Unlimited. With a lifetime membership, you’ll have access to over 1,000 courses on everything from iOS development to graphic design. Best of all, new courses are added monthly, so you’ll never run out of new skills to learn.

MSRP: $1,495

Sale Price: $59

Price with CMSAVE60: $23.60

Prices subject to change

