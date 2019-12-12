Throwback Thursday: Just our way of saying thanks

Pilot fish takes a job at a big manufacturing plant — one with big IT problems.

“It was a mess,” fish says. “No backups, bad networking, you name it.”

So he gets to work hammering things into shape. And after two years, backups are well organized, the network is running perfectly, and fish is pretty satisfied with his efforts.

And so, apparently, are his bosses.

“I got called into HR one afternoon,” fish reports. “I was told, ‘We have to let you go to save money. We’re going to support the plant remotely.

“‘But we couldn't have done this without the great work you did.’”

