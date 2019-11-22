What we learned at Dreamforce 2019

Chairman and co-CEO of Salesforce Mark Benioff was interrupted multiple times during his Tuesday keynote by protestors, giving one of them 30 seconds to say their piece before they were escorted away. In the room it was unclear what they were protesting but since then it appears they were focused on Salesforce's controversial contract with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“I want to tell you why I stopped the program and let him speak for 30 seconds. It’s because I value free speech in this country. I value everybody’s speech," Benioff said after the interruption.

During his keynote Benioff was in a less evangelical mood than last year, instead getting back to business and talking about Salesforce as a platform which can deliver a “single source of truth” by combining its core CRM with recent acquisitions Mulesoft and Tableau.

Branded Customer 360 Truth, the vendor promises "the holy grail of CRM: a single source of truth", by bringing together data from sales, customer service, marketing, commerce and external sources (via Mulesoft) to deliver a single 'Salesforce ID' for each customer.