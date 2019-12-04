Wayback Wednesday: If it works, don’t knock it

As pilot fish is installing a new workstation, he notices something sitting on the stack of paper in a nearby printer.

“It was a piece of coral,” says fish, “so I took it out.”

Give it to me, says a user who sees what fish has done, and she puts the piece of coral back, explaining that it’s needed to hold the top of the tray up so the printed sheets don’t fall to the floor.

Fish removes the coral again and flips over the tray extension. User is amazed.

Sharky knows printers need healing crystals, not corals.