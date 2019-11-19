Microsoft releases Monthly Rollup previews for Win7, 8.1, Server 2008 SP2, 2012 and .Net

Just when you thought it was safe to relax a bit …

In the past couple of hours, Microsoft released a handful of Monthly Rollup previews and a smattering of similar, optional, updates. The list:

Win7 and Server 2008 R2 — KB 4525251 — Monthly Rollup preview appears to cover the same ground as KB 2952664 and, later, KB 4507456. If there’s anything included in the update other than more telemetry, Microsoft sure hasn’t told us. Here’s the sole description in the KB article:

Addresses an issue with evaluating the compatibility status of the Windows ecosystem to help ensure application and device compatibility for all updates to Windows.

Win8.1 and Server 2012 R2 — KB 4525252 — Monthly Rollup preview includes the above, uh, feature, as well as a fix for a bug in netdom.exe.

Server 2008 SP2 — KB 4525244 — Another Monthly Rollup preview. The KB article lists exactly zero changes from the previous cumulative update. None at all.

Similarly, Server 2012 — KB 4525242 — shows no changes from the previous cumulative update.

Over on the .Net side, look for:

Preview of Quality Rollup for .Net Framework 4.6, 4.6.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 — KB 4524421 — which shows minor fixes for ASP, CLR, SQL and WCF.

Preview of Quality Rollup for .Net Framework 4.8 for Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 — KB 4531182 — which lists minor fixes for ASP, WPF and CLR.

Pretty slim pickin’s — with two patches that seem to accomplish absolutely nothing.

Thx, @EP, @abbodi86

