Microsoft starts releasing fixes for Access bugs introduced in Office security patches this month

Although we’ve been promised no “C” or “D” week second cumulative updates for the rest of the year — at least for Windows — Microsoft has acknowledged a bug it created in last week’s Patch Tuesday Office patches, and now promises that it’ll update the bad fixes on most machines this week or next. Those are "C" week and "D" week, respectively.

The cause du jour: a bug in all of this month’s Office security patches that throws an error in Access saying, “Query xxxx is corrupt,” when in fact the query in question is just fine. Microsoft describes the erroneous error message on its Office Support site:

Woody Leonhard/IDG

When attempting to run an Update query, it may not run and displays the error: "Query 'query name' is corrupt". This will occur for an Update query that: Updates a single table (i.e. it updates a table, rather than the output of a Select query, or join





Specifies a WHERE clause (i.e. has entries in the Criteria row in the query designer)



This issue impacts all supported builds of Access. The issue was introduced on November 12, 2019

It’s the same bug I discussed in Woody on Windows on Nov. 13. It just took Microsoft a week to acknowledge the error.

There’s a new cumulative update for Office 2016 (the installed version, not the Click-to-Run) released yesterday, KB 4484198, that claims to fix the bug. According to Microsoft, we should expect to see similar fixes for Access 2010, 2013, and Office 365 (the Click-to-Run version 1911) this Friday, Nov. 22. The fix for Office 365 Semi-Annual channel (version 1901) is due next Monday, and Volume Licensees won’t get the bug erased until Dec. 10. Which is why you pay for a Volume License, right?

Günter Born also reports that Access 2016 Click-to-Run has already been fixed, with build 12130.20390, according to a German-language post.

Stuck with Access? Join us on AskWoody.