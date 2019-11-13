5 hidden Windows 10 features you should be using

If you’ve been using Windows 10 for a while, you probably know about Cortana and OneDrive. But there are other, powerful features built into Windows 10 that you might not know about or have thought to use. These tools can help you jump right into a document or web page you accessed in the past, organize your opened applications, take notes that you can view and edit on your smartphone, and more.

The following mini guides show you how to quickly set up and use these features in Windows 10, and how some can be used through your smartphone with a corresponding mobile app from Microsoft.

Timeline: Pick up work where you left off

Two of the tools we’ll cover in this story are found under the Task View button in the taskbar. First, we’ll look at Timeline.