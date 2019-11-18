But isn’t that better than the actual goal?

At the company where this pilot fish is working as a contractor, forms are scanned, reviewed, edited, corrected and uploaded to a database. None of this is relevant to what fish is working on, but he’s interested when he learns that the link between the database entries and the scanned images isn’t working.

So even after the contract ends, he manages to find out what was going on: The manager of data entry misunderstood the turnaround time requirement. They had to upload documents within 48 hours of data entry, but the manager got the notion that it was 48 hours after receipt of the documents. No matter what, he told the data entry clerks, they had to upload those documents within 48 hours of receiving them.

Apparently, marvels fish, they had a “shove it on up there” button they could press to bypass the review and editing steps.

