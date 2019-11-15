He’s got his number

This pilot fish confesses that there was a time when he was known to take out his frustrations on any hardware that might be within reach.

Which is the proximate reason a tech has to be called in one day to repair the phone sitting on his desk. The tech works on it for a while, then comes over to fish to announce, “It’s fixed. Hold out your hand.”

Tech drops a bit of broken plastic into fish’s hand — it once served as the button in the cradle that opened and closed the line — with the comment, “You’re a mean man!”

