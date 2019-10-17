This month’s Win10 1903 patch throws 'unexpected error; quitting' and doesn’t play well with an Intel video driver

If you installed this month’s first Win10 version 1903 cumulative update, KB 4517389, you may be in for a couple of surprises.

Mark Busby on AskWoody reported a strange bug shortly after the patch was released:

After installing KB4517389 on these Windows systems, when opening 16-bit applications an error message is displayed “unexpected error; quitting.” … After removing the update the application works fine once more.

JoJones4 nailed the problem on the Microsoft Answers forum

I have a Windows 10 Home 1903 32bit machine. After installing the windows update KB4517389 any programs that were coded in Microsoft Visual Basic 3 no longer run and give the message 'unexpected error; quitting.' This message appears to be part of VBRUN300.DLL. If I uninstall the update the programs work ok again. I have tried running these programs as administrator but this makes no difference.

Although the replies from Microsoft on the Answers Forum weren’t much help, it now seems that 32-bit versions of Windows won’t run older Visual Basic 3.0 programs — at least, programs that require the 1990s-era VBRUN300.DLL runtime.

The only solution appears to be uninstalling the latest patch. Microsoft hasn’t acknowledged the bug on its Release Status Information page, so it isn’t clear if Microsoft is even aware of the problem — and it’s anybody’s guess if it’ll ever get fixed.

The second problem — a driver incompatibility problem, apparently with an Intel driver — was the subject of a post by Mayank Parmar at Windows Latest. Parmar cites dozens of complaints online that boil down to this:

If you install Windows 10 KB4517389 (Build 18362.418) on a PC that has Intel display driver version 26.20.100.7157 or possibly other versions, basic features like Start menu, Windows Search or Google Chrome will render incorrectly. … At the time of writing this story, more than 60 users have confirmed display issues on Microsoft’s community forum. Users have documented the following bugs: Windows Search and Internet Explorer with ‘X’ across dialog and links

Triangled images in Microsoft Word.

Chrome rendering a black screen.

The solution is to manually update Intel video the driver. DHC driver 26.20.100.7157 was the most recent driver available until August, 2019 — and apparently it's installed on many machines. @EP recommends:

Try updating the Intel Graphics drivers to version 26.20.100.7212 or higher https://downloadcenter.intel.com/download/29074/Intel-Graphics-Windows-10-DCH-Drivers Look at the KEY ISSUES FIXED section of the 7212 release notes: Minor graphical anomalies may be observed when opening Microsoft Store or Windows 10 start menu.

Again, Microsoft hasn’t acknowledged the conflict, although it appears to be widespread. (Microsoft has, in the past, noted major driver incompatibilities on its Release Status Information page.)

It’s an open question whether these bugs also dog the latest, greatest Win10 version 1909, the erstwhile 1903 Service Pack, which is currently waiting in the wings for a November release.

