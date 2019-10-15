News Analysis

Windows 10: It's complicated

Think fast: How many versions of Windows 10 are there now, how often do they get updated and how long will Microsoft support them? You almost need a spreadsheet to keep track – and that's a problem.

Senior Reporter, Computerworld |

It was a far, far simpler time. There was just the one iPad. Iron Man was only up to 2. And Windows 7 scratched its way onto about a quarter of all Windows PCs.

The year: 2010.

Somewhere in the intervening years, things got complicated. Now iPads come in five sizes. Marvel's universe has more characters than a Tolstoy novel and Iron Man is a Lego. And Windows 10, the true successor to Windows 7 (Windows 8? Please), is confusing.

Compared to the starkness of Windows 7 and its single service pack, Windows 10 is a Hydra untamed even by Heracles. Cut off one upgrade and another appears.

Count the ways.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

9 steps to lock down corporate browsers
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon