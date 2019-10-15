Windows 10: It's complicated

It was a far, far simpler time. There was just the one iPad. Iron Man was only up to 2. And Windows 7 scratched its way onto about a quarter of all Windows PCs.

The year: 2010.

Somewhere in the intervening years, things got complicated. Now iPads come in five sizes. Marvel's universe has more characters than a Tolstoy novel and Iron Man is a Lego. And Windows 10, the true successor to Windows 7 (Windows 8? Please), is confusing.

Compared to the starkness of Windows 7 and its single service pack, Windows 10 is a Hydra untamed even by Heracles. Cut off one upgrade and another appears.

Count the ways.