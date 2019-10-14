You probably won’t be buying a Mac Pro this year

Apple’s end-to-end vision product vision extends from content consumption all the way out to content creation and distribution, and the mass market isn’t to be found at the Mac Pro end of this spectrum.

Apple’s best ever Mac

Apple has designed the Mac Pro to go the places no other Mac has ever reached.

With a $5,999 starting price it is a highly sophisticated super-computer that’s going to sell in thousands at the highest end of the industry (and to the world’s wealthiest Apple fans).

The people who will purchase these Macs will be high-end professionals, and these aren’t always at the cutting-edge of hardware or software upgrades.

These are the kind of people who like to maximize the value they get out of their existing kit. Many may be avoiding upgrading to macOS Catalina because they still rely on 32-bit plug-ins. Some may use pre-subscription versions of key creative apps, because they want to make money, not spend it.

These are users who may eventually invest in new hardware and software – and may need to do so, given the many years since Apple introduced a significant high-end Mac upgrade -- but don’t expect them to rush.

Some of the larger graphics, music and movie production, and photography set-ups may invest in one or two of these high-end Macs for testing and review, but they won’t want to migrate their entire workflows over immediately.

They will wait until doing so makes business sense.

Made in the U.S., by robots

Business is what these machines are all about.

We know they will be assembled in the U.S., and while the final shipping price of these machines may increase as the burden of additional taxes are passed on to customers, Apple will keep costs manageable through production line automation.

That’s business sense.

Apple has promised to ship the Mac Pro in fall, which has led to some speculation of an Apple special event. No such event has been announced, fall is here and the next big dates on the Apple calendar are the launch of Apple TV+ on November 1 and its financial call on October 30.

(The company typically goes relatively quiet before earnings announcements, particularly its year earnings. It has generated $196.1 billion in revenue so far in FY 2019 -- all eyes will be on Q4).

It isn’t unusual for the company to make new hardware available just before it makes a big announcement. I’ve kind of lost track of the number of new Macs that get introduced just before an iPhone launch, keynote or fiscal call.

But when the Mac Pro launches doesn’t matter.

Because most people won’t need one.

And those who do are making business decisions, not emotional impulse buys.

Power to the (pro) people

You see, Mac Pro isn’t the computer for the rest of us.

The majority of Apple’s Mac customers won’t need the power and won’t be able to justify the investment in these new computers.

The people who do need such power will pay for it, but I don’t imagine most of them will be picking these things up as holiday season gifts. Having waited so long for a pro Mac, they’ll wait a little longer, unless they have already switched.

(Or get one of those Dune Pro PC cases).

The pro users who need a Mac Pro will want to read the reviews, do their software upgrade calculations and figure out how to migrate their workflows to new kit.

This is why they won’t be buying a Mac Pro this side of the holiday season.

Though I imagine we’ll see throngs of pro users putting the demo units in retail stores through their paces while considering investing in these machines in the next tax year.

Most people don’t need trucks. Those that do, do business – and part of doing business is to put purchasing decisions through rigorous review.

Up next…

Apple’s challenge will be to create a business case that stimulates demand in these high-end creative machines.

For after desktop publishing, graphic design and video production software, it knows that there is a relationship between evolving new creative markets and Mac/PC sales.

So when it comes to the next big thing that might help drive Mac sales in order to create content for new experiences, we have to ask ourselves just what that might that be?

