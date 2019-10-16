Train to be an in-demand DevOps pro for just $39

Tech companies are always looking for more ways to increase efficiency, and today, DevOps is the way they're doing it. For the uninitiated, DevOps is a series of practices that brings software development teams together with IT operations professionals so they may create products that are both reliable and efficient. If you want to work in software development, then knowing DevOps could make all the difference.

To get there, the DevOps Master Class Lifetime Bundle is a solid starting point, especially now that it's on sale for just $39.

The DevOps Master Class Lifetime Bundle includes ten courses that introduce students to many of the technologies used in DevOps today. You’ll learn Python coding, how to deploy a cloud environment, Linux systems, data management, and more. The courses are delivered online so you can set your own schedule and are accessible for life so you can go at your own pace.

If you were to purchase each course in this package separately, you’d spend close to $1,000. And that’s why it’s smart to buy them all at once with The DevOps Master Class Lifetime Bundle, as you’ll get all ten for one payment of just $39.

