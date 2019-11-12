Time-Machine Tuesday: She’s in the dark most days

This help desk pilot fish works for a service company that handles support for a group of travel agents.

“User calls to report that her terminal screen is blank,” fish reports. “After I run through several procedures for about 45 minutes to no avail, I ask user to look on the back of the monitor for model and serial numbers.

“User tells me that she is unable to see the model or serial numbers. When I ask why, she says her office is dark and she can’t see anything.

“I then learn from her that the electricity is off in the building due to a power failure in the area. She also informs me that she’s calling from her cellphone because her office phone is not working.

“I ask user, ‘How did you expect the terminal to work with no electricity?’ Her reply: ‘I thought it was on a different system.’”

Sharky’s screen lights up when you send me your true tales of IT life at sharky@computerworld.com. You can also subscribe to the Daily Shark Newsletter.