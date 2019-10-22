Time-Machine Tuesday: Keepsakes

Pilot fish’s new boss is an old-school project manager: been there for decades, worked his way up in the ranks, and if a technology didn’t exist when he started out, he has no use for it.

But when fish’s boss gets a new boss, fish’s boss is soon “retired.” Lucky fish then gets the task of cleaning out seven big file cabinets in his old boss’s office.

And what does he find there? “At least a decade’s worth of interoffice memos,” sighs fish, “plus just about every company email he had ever received — all printed out and stamped with his name and the date he received it.”

