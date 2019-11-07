Throwback Thursday: Third wave’s the charm

Employee uses his work computer to write an email asking his closest personal friends to support a charitable organization — but sends it out to the entire 15,000-member workforce, including this pilot fish.

And it has the predictable result.

“First wave: Countless people hitting ‘Reply all’ to either praise the sender for his generosity or to chastise him for using company resources for his pet project,” reports fish.

“Second wave: Countless more people hitting ‘Reply all’ to reprimand first-wavers for hitting ‘Reply all.’

“Third wave: Strongly worded email from CIO to stop the madness, because Exchange was buckling under the load.”

