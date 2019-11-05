Excel-lent!

This pilot fish is working as a software trainer, teaching hands-on Excel to a group of unemployed and underemployed people through a local community college program.

And she’s good at it, though she does get a bit tongue-tied at an unfortunate moment, calling the worksheet something else, ending in four slightly different letters.

But fish soldiers on, owns up to the embarrassing mistake, and apologizes, adding, “It’s a good thing we weren’t talking about the function keys, or who knows what might have come out?”

