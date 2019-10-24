Throwback Thursday: Now who’s in a jam?

This pilot fish works in tech support, so naturally he also ends up providing tech support for his friends and family.

One day a friend calls fish at work. Something is wrong with her printer, she says. The power is on, but it won’t print, and the display is asking for “printer jam.”

When she puts it like that, fish can’t resist: He promptly instructs her to go to a business supply store and ask for some “printer jam” for her model of printer.

Then he sits back laughing to himself — no doubt she'll figure it out soon enough, and if she doesn't the clerk at the store will explain it to her.

Half an hour later, friend calls fish again. “I still need help,” she says. “The man at the store said they’re out of printer jam.”

