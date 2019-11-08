Peace of mind (but nothing else)

It’s 20 years ago or so and this pilot fish is at a client’s site fixing something, when the office manager asks if he could double-check the office backup as long as he’s there. Sure, says fish. Office manager then puts a tape in the tape drive of his PC and double-clicks an icon, after which a black window flashes on screen, but just for a fraction of a second.

“That's it!” says the office manager. “Fast, huh?” This doesn’t pass fish’s smell test — how much data could possibly be backed up in less than a second? So he tells the OM, Let me take another look. He peers closely as that screen flashes up briefly once again.

And he sees that it says: “Bad command or filename.”

The client’s office had been dutifully swapping tapes for years.

