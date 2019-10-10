Master data analytics and deep learning with this $35 Python certification bundle

Python is one of the easiest programming languages to learn, but mastering it allows you to build apps and games or even take advantage of neural networks for deep learning. But first, you’ll need to learn the basics of Python, and this $34.99 bundle has exactly what you need to do so.

The Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle contains 12 courses on the different ways that Python is employed. If you’re new to Python and coding in general, the first course you should take is From 0 to 1: Learn Python Programming - Easy As Pie. This course will teach you how to write Python code, auto-generate spreadsheets with xlsxwriter, scrape websites with Beautiful Soup, and more. You can hone your skills even further with The Python Mega Course, which will teach you how to build real-world applications such as an interactive web-based financial chart.

Python has countless applications in data analytics, and there are 3 courses in this bundle dedicated to data alone. For example, the Data Mining with Python Course will teach you how to perform cluster analysis and regressions, while The Complete Python Data Visualization Course covers bar charts, line plots, scatter plots, and subplots.

There’s no limit to what you can achieve once you’ve mastered Python, and the Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle will guide you every step of the way for $34.99, or 98% off.