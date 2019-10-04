Apple appears to plan ARKit for the rest of us

Apple has put huge quantities of energy into the development of ARKit since it launched the software with iOS 11, and its confirmed purchase of little-known UK developer IKinema hints it plans much more.

What Apple has done?

Apple has quietly acquired IKinema, a company that develops software for motion capture, games and VR.

Its solutions were already capable of creating characters that moved fluidly and could be used to create immersive environments in virtual space.

Apple has a track record for such strategic acquisitions:

Think back to big creative purchases such as those of Shake, PrimeSense, EMagic (Logic) and Macromedia’s Final Cut, for example. (Or, for that matter, SoundJam, which became iTunes -- or Beats).

In this case, Apple appears to have invested in an industry tool that was seeing plenty of adoption among game and AR experience developers (or seems to have been, at any rate).

An investment in tools for the creation of immersive AR experiences makes sense, not only in terms of its continued exploration of AR on iOS devices, but also as it relates to Apple Arcade game development, AR glasses and its creative apps.

[ Further reading: How AR and VR will change enterprise mobility ]

Augmenting reality takes time

Apple’s vision for the software has been clear from the start:

“We’re delivering the biggest AR platform in the world,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior VP Software Engineering at WWDC 2017.

Apple set out to provide developers with the tools they needed in order to build, “Detailed and compelling virtual content on top of real-world scenes for interactive gaming, immersive shopping experiences, industrial design and more.”

Apple has improved ARKit every year since launch.

Announced at WWDC 2019, ARKit 3 introduced new tools for AR: Motion Capture, which lets developers integrate people’s movement into their app, and People Occlusion, a feature that can show AR content behind or in front of people.

“The new app development technologies unveiled today make app development faster, easier and more fun for developers, and represent the future of app creation across all Apple platforms,” said Federighi at that time.

It’s all about the tools

The company also introduced RealityKit and the Reality Composer app at WWDC 2019.

Many saw these as steps toward future introduction AR development solutions.

That seems inevitable:

Having invested deeply in ARKit, Apple must recognize the need for better tools – it does, after all, already serve up its own industry-essential tools for the creative markets: Logic Audio and Final Cut Pro X.

The latter now supports 360-degree video import and VR playback through HTC Vive Pro goggles, making it a useful in the creation of virtual worlds.

Creating such worlds takes horsepower, of course.

If you think rendering image effects on your Mac makes it warmer, imagine the power it takes to create multi-dimensional 3D experiences in AR space.

Of course, when it comes to machines equipped with such horsepower, Apple already has the tool: its soon to launch Mac Pro. These should carry more than enough power for the creation of AR environments.

With a platform in place, an army of developers equipped with tools for the implementation of AR in apps, and partnerships across the space, no surprise then that Apple wants to make the creation of such experiences as easy as possible even while making the end user experience more convincingly realistic.

No surprise then that a venture capitalist allegedly told BI that Apple is “actively” looking for visual effects start-ups.

Put simply, Apple’s purchase of the obscure UK graphics company suggests it seeks to deliver an end-to-end solution for the creation, distribution and consumption of AR experiences. Why would it want to do that?

Please follow me on Twitter, or join me in the AppleHolic’s bar & grill and Apple Discussions groups on MeWe.