Wayback Wednesday: Twice as nice

It’s the 1990s, and PCs are coming into the workplace, much to the dismay of some workers. This net admin pilot fish at a big manufacturing plant sees it all firsthand because she’s been given the extra duty of chief PC troubleshooter.

For example, the manager whose secretary calls fish to complain that his drive mappings aren’t working. Fish knows that nothing has changed in the login script, and it looks like the manager’s account isn't locked out, so she makes a deskside visit.

Where fish successfully logs on to the manager’s PC, no troubles. So the manager gives it a go. He types his username and password, then hesitantly hits the Enter key. This time the drive mappings don’t work.

Something’s wrong, but fish can’t put her finger on it. Log in again, she says.

Once again, manager types his username and password — but this time fish realizes the manager is hitting the Enter key twice, very rapidly.

Groans fish, “The second hit of the Enter key was canceling the running of the login script. I asked him, ‘Why did you hit Enter twice?’ His response: ‘I don't know, I just always do that.’ I told him, ‘Don’t do that.’”

But better than that, he left the company and went into a field that didn’t require PC skills.

