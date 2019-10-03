9 reasons there could be an October Apple event

File this in rumor, but during what seems to be a relative lull in Apple-related proceedings a spate of recent speculation seems to hint a fall Apple event may be in the pipeline. Here are some reasons why:

Apple TV+ is coming

Apple watchers won’t have missed the rapid pace of Apple TV+ show trailers emanating from the company’s busy YouTube channel.

If viewing figures are any guide, all eyes are on See, the trailer for which has so far been watched by over 20 million plus people.

Billions in investment, going up against Netflix, Amazon Prime and losing Disney CEO Bob Iger from the Apple board are all fairly big ticket items, so there’s no doubt the company will want to put huge marketing clout behind the November 1 start of the service.

Perhaps we'll even see brand new Apple TV hardware – maybe that low-cost Apple TV stick people speculated on briefly last year?

Mac Pro is coming

The problem with the Apple TV+ theory is how to associate it with the other big item Apple has planned, in this case the all-new Mac Pro and its outstanding display.

These Macs are the pro workhorses for AR development, movies, music, architecture and pro imaging, and after such a long wait and a WWDC special appearance (with a huge demo area), it seems unlikely to me the company will ship this product with little more than a press release.

It's got to get fanfare...

But would it fit beside an Apple TV+ launch event?

Thanksgiving is a time for Macs

Recall that 16-inch Pro MacBook Pro Plus XS Max (or whatever it is AAPL is going to call it)?

That hot rumor hasn’t gone away – 9to5Mac seems pretty certain we’re looking at an October launch.

The same size as the 15-inch model but with a bigger display the Mac is also expected to abandon those butterfly keyboards that (fair to say) haven’t really done too many favors to the company’s reputation for product design.

I guess there’s an outside chance of a speed bump for the Mac mini and it seems logical to enhance the 13-inch MBP at the same time.

Will you get a Sidecar with that?

iPad Air, iPad mini and iPad have all seen updates this year, but the iPad Pro has not – but generally keeps pace in processor power with the iPhone de jour.

It makes sense then to pump the powerful A13 chip inside a new model, with claims over there the tablet will also see the addition of the impressive three-lens cameras now available in iPhone 11.

Accessorize #1: AirPod 3

AirPods are popular.

People covet them. You see them everywhere and those who own them really seem to love them.

What better gift for any Thanksgiving party?

No surprise this week to see code magically “found” inside iOS developer betas that seems to depict and all-new AirPod design.

Could these be the mythical waterproof, noise-cancelling AirPods predicted so often over the last 12-months and destined to be stuck tight in the ears of thousands of developers making the pilgrimage to WWDC 2020?

IAnd what about those over-the-ear AirPods? Is this a market Apple will leave to Beats?

Accessorize #2: Apple Tags

Built to work with the new Find My system and quite possibly equipped with UWB chips, there’s lots of interest in the company’s wildly speculated upon Tile device competitor.

We don’t know if the speculation is true, though it’s coming from pretty much everyone with a good reputation for “sources” inside the company and it seems probable.

Accessorize #3: HomePod

All those HomePod features booked to come through “later this fall” – might these be accompanied with new hardware?

After all, as Brian Roemmele points out, there are big opportunities locked inside the Voice First mesh-networking-driven evolution that’s quietly taking place, and Apple’s ecosystems could benefit from them.

Accessorize #4 ...

Regular readers will know I’m tracking those promised Made for HomeKit broadband routers Apple promised us earlier this year at its developer’s conference.

With Apple’s brand-new iPhones now set for Wi-Fi 6, there’s also a need for routers to support deployment of the super-fast Wi-Fi standard.

I’m relatively convinced Apple’s Made for HomeKit partners are looking to jump into this space later this year, and think there’s a service/hardware/mobile device story to be told on the back of the standard.

Wireless connectivity is, after all, the glue that binds Apple’s services, software and hardware together – and lays the ground for other exciting product launches in the future.

And Apple Card?

We know Apple wants to launch Apple Card in more countries. Might there be a little movement there this shopping season?

Up next:

Apple has a lot to get through.

The list so far shows it has the possibility to announce new products almost weekly into December, if it chose to do so.

It’s also inevitable that as the company’s presence in various vertical markets grows it will become increasingly necessary for it to hold more launch events as it tries to evangelize its products.

Which also suggests it will need to explore different launch event formats in order to keep things interesting. (Which it seems to be doing – it held an October launch events in New York last year).

If only there was some way to subscribe to all this stuff.

Please follow me on Twitter, or join me in the AppleHolic’s bar & grill and Apple Discussions groups on MeWe.