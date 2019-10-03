Throwback Thursday: Everybody gets an F

As the IT communications manager at this university, pilot fish is the person who sends out memos about IT policy to users. And he does just that when a phishing email starts circulating on campus.

Never send your user name and password to anyone via email, he warns them, and to give them an example of what to look out for, he pastes in the text of the phishing attempt.

Within minutes, his inbox is flooded with responses from students sending him their campus passwords, their Gmail passwords, their Yahoo passwords and more.

