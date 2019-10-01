Time-Machine Tuesday: Decaffeinated

It’s pre-IoT days, when pilot fish tells this user that IT is taking the network switch down, and that will affect the user’s PC and printing connections for about half an hour.

Three minutes later, fish sees user pop her head out of her cubicle.

User: “Are you bringing anything else down?”

Fish: No, why?

User: “Because my coffee pot just went out.”

For Sharky, the best part of waking up is your true tale of IT life in my in-box. Send it to me at sharky@computerworld.com. You can also subscribe to the Daily Shark Newsletter.