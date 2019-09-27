Pilot fish has a sweet deal with one of the owners of a local drinking establishment he frequents. The bar owner is in the habit of using the main office computer for what fish calls “nonstandard business activity.” What does that mean? Suffice to say that that computer gets infected by viruses a couple of times a year. Bar owner would then call fish and ask for expedited service.

Fish stops by on his way home, grabs the tower, and disinfects the hard drive at home. He usually returns the system to the bar late that night or on his way to work the next morning.

Either way, the next time he stops by for an adult beverage, he receives a gift card that usually covers several rounds.

Fish’s drinking companions regularly remark on the severity of the most recent event based on the balance on the card.

