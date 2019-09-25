That sounds much better

It’s around the turn of the millennium, and not everyone trusts that newfangled internet. (OK, those people might have been wiser than we knew.) In fact, pilot fish reports, he had a family member who was so paranoid about the dangers of the internet that they had to rename their intranet as the “Iweb.” Says fish: “‘Intranet,’ you see, sounded too much like ... well, you know.”

Sharky trusts the internet just enough to look in my email for your true tales of IT life. Send them to me at sharky@computerworld.com. You can also subscribe to the Daily Shark Newsletter.