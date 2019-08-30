A guide to Apple’s Sept. 10 iPhone 11 event

Keeping true to company CEO Tim Cook’s “several new products” promise, Apple will indeed host its next iPhone launch event on Sept. 10. What are we expecting and how can you keep up with the announcements?

Decoding the invitation

Apple’s event invite features a new take on the Apple logo. The logo is sliced with each slice a different color: green, blue, yellow, red and lavender and declares: "By innovation only."

Apple customarily announces new iPhones at this time of year, customarily in the second or third week of September (the event took place on Sept. 12 last year, and takes place Sept. 10 this).

The most likely rationale for the invitation may turn out to rest in claims that some of the iPhones will be made available in new colors.

What usually happens?

What typically happens is that Apple announces new iPhones, ships the latest version of iOS (in this case iOS 13) a few days later and new devices go on sale a week or so after that, usually on a Friday.

The company is also expected to introduce an all-new Apple Watch, and may talk a little about services, which I expect will be launched with their own fanfare a few weeks later.

What about iPads and Macs?

A recent regulatory filing suggests Apple is also preparing to introduce new Macs and iPad models, potentially including a 16-in. MacBook Pro and iPad Pros with a new and faster processor.

It is possible Apple will introduce these during its event, but the company often holds these announcements back in order to maintain focus on iPhone; I consider this likely.

It isn’t unusual for the company to introduce new products in the prelude to a major event, or to hold them back for a subsequent show. Case in point: The current iPad Pro was introduced in October 2018.

What about the new iPhones?

Recent speculation suggests Apple’s new iPhone models will ship in three configurations, possibly including a “Pro” model.

5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED displays.

The two OLED iPhones are expected to have a shatter resistant glass back.

A triple-lens camera will be hosted on these models, offering 3x optical zoom and better low light performance.

Camera bump to be square-shaped and more flush with the basic design.

6.1-inch LCD model.

The LCD iPhone may be available in multiple colors, and while it may lack the triple-lens camera it may offer super-wide and telephoto lenses.

All models?

Improved water resistance.

A faster A13 processor with a new ‘Matrix’ co-processor for intensive tasks/AI.

Better front-facing cameras.

Wireless charging so you can charge your AirPods, Apple Watch, or…

Apple Pencil support.

Wi-Fi 6 support – which will enable development of future products and services.

3D Touch may be removed.

I think we should anticipate camera software improvements and much better video processing, capture and editing tools. This will be in conjunction with AR enhancements, such as depth of field support.

I also think Apple may have a few more tricks up its sleeve the speculation sites aren’t yet aware of as it prepares to introduce products that support 5G in 2020.

The new models hit a difficult market, but do enjoy advantages that should help generate interest in the new smartphones.

What about the Apple Watch?

Expect an OLED display, sleep tracking, battery life improvements, and new ceramic and titanium models. It should be available in both 40mm and 44mm sizes.

Of course, a new watch also means watchOS 6, offering voice recording, independent app downloads, and numerous other improvements to the device.

Apple Watch is slowly becoming something you can use instead of an iPhone, but isn’t quite there. Yet.

What else should we expect?

There’s a pretty strong chance Apple will introduce those fabled waterproof AirPods – as it should when all the data shows its product absolutely dominates the wireless hearables market. There’s lots of expectation the company will talk about its upcoming services launch, but I’m of two minds about this....

How can you keep up with the event?

I always try to share news from Apple’s launch events, usually on Twitter. You can also access all the news yourself, as the company streams the event via its Events page.

Apple says:

“This stream is best experienced on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later; a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later; or a PC using Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge. Streaming to Apple TV via AirPlay requires an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).”

When does the event take place?

It takes place at 10 a.m. PT on Sept 10.

Please follow me on Twitter, or join me in the AppleHolic’s bar & grill and Apple Discussions groups on MeWe.