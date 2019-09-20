I’d say you need another cup

It’s the late 1960s shop gets several new IBM 1403 Model N1 printers. The 1403 is big, fast — and loud. The Model N1 addresses the noise issue by enclosing the printer on all sides. When the printer encounters an error, the top automatically opens. That can really be helpful when you have a sea of printers in a computer room; you know at a glance which one has an error.

One morning, this pilot fish wades into this sea to collect his listing, coffee cup in hand. The large flat top of the printer that’s running his listing looks like a perfect place to put his cup while he bends down to pull off his listing.

Too bad there was an error just then. Model N1’s top opens, dumping hot coffee down fish’s back.

