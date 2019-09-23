Memory-Lane Monday: We’re monitoring the situation

It’s several years ago, when monitors have just started to arrive at this pilot fish’s company with a new feature: They automatically turn off the screen after 15 minutes of nothing happening.

“All you had to do was press a key to get the screen to come back on,” says fish. “But one middle manager left work one day with his monitor on. In the morning he came in and, thinking it was off, flipped the little rocker switch.

“That really did turn the monitor off. When it didn’t light up in a minute, he called me to ‘repair’ it.

“The third time this happened, I figured out what was going on and explained that if it did not come on in a few seconds, he should flip the switch again.

“Alas, he continued to call on a daily basis, demanding I ‘fix’ his monitor.

“After the sixth time and the third explanation, I refused to do it. So he reported me to management for being uncooperative.”

