Wayback Wednesday: When you said ‘gone for good,’ I only heard ‘good’

User comes to this support pilot fish complaining that his PC is acting strangely.

“It turns out he had gotten his computer so jammed up with spyware and Trojans that it was basically nonfunctional,” says fish. “We had to rebuild the computer from scratch.” They were able to recover much of user’s work and files, but some were irretrievably damaged — or just plain gone .

Fish explains what happened and points out the probable infection vectors. And he explains that they had recovered as much as they could, but some stuff was simply gone for good. There would be no way to get anything more.

“Two days later, he called to ask when I’m going to bring him the rest of his missing files.”

