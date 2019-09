This IT consultant pilot fish gets an email from a client saying that the hard drive has died in one of the company’s PCs, a perfectly legitimate problem, considering that the PC won’t boot and they’re getting the message, “Insert system disk.”

But then the client asks if they could connect in over the internet to fix the problem.

