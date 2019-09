This pilot fish IT guy gets a call from an irate client one day complaining (incorrectly) that we had changed his administrative password on his Windows 2000 server without his knowledge.

“As I walked him through the logon process, I asked if the username in the login prompt was ‘Administrator,’ says fish. “His reply: “Oh, do I need to change that?”

