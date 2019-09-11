Crossed wires

Pilot fish and IT consultant crew arrive to connect up a client’s system after a move to a new office. One tech finds the hub, then goes in search of its power cord. After much looking and discussion, the owner business finally overhears them and says, “Isn’t this it?”

And by golly, it is. Explains fish, “The owner had jammed the small power connector from the transformer into the RJ45 jack on his NIC and expected it to power up his LAN.”

Sharky knows you’re plugged in and have great true tales of IT life to send to me at sharky@computerworld.com. You can also subscribe to the Daily Shark Newsletter.