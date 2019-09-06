The wrong way

It’s the ’90s and IT consultant pilot fish is called by a worried client. He recalls that when the company’s network was set up, the tech had explained that there was a right way and a wrong way to shut down a Windows 95 PC. But he doesn’t quite remember the details.

Client says he accidentally clicked the Shut Down button on the Start menu, then hit Enter, expecting his program to be running. Of course, the PC shut down.

Now client wants to know if he’ll damage the PC if he tries to turn it on again.

Feed the Shark! Send me your true tales of IT life at sharky@computerworld.com. You can also subscribe to the Daily Shark Newsletter.