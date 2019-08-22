Throwback Thursday: Eyes only

Programmer pilot fish goes online to a message board for a development system that’s used for one of his company’s applications.

But he gets a message that the site is blocked. He can either forget about it, click a link to continue, or click a link to see the company’s access policy.

He clicks to continue, gets what he needs, and then, just out of curiosity, he clicks to see the access policy to get an idea of why this site is being blocked.

But instead of seeing the access policy, fish sees this message: Content blocked. Click here to access our internet resource policy.

Sputters baffled fish, “It actually blocked the policy!”

