7 Quick Base tips and tricks

The low-code/no-code development platform Quick Base lets so-called citizen developers create applications and workflows for their teams and departments without needing the intervention of IT. Based on the structure of a database, as its name implies, the platform relies on fields, records, and reports to create, link, and manipulate sets of data.

Teams can assign tasks and manage projects and can set actions to be triggered when certain conditions are met, such as automatically sending notifications when a field gets changed or a value hits a certain threshold. Businesses can also prepare custom communications for vendors and clients based on relevant data, such as invoices or estimates based on the details of a project. And they can do all of this with relatively little coding.

Despite that, Quick Base is a complex product with a lot of capabilities, usually offering several ways to accomplish a specific task. It does have a fairly extensive online help center and user forum to turn to. But to get the most out of it, it helps to learn a few tips from other users.

We asked three experienced Quick Base users to share their favorites. The following tricks are offered by Sharon Faust, founder of online learning center Quick Base Junkie; Ian Grieg, Group Technical and IT Manager at Run Energy, a provider of operations and technical services to the energy and environmental industries; and Mark Shnier, owner of application developer Your Quick Base Coach.

Brand your apps to differentiate them