Will Apple launch iPhone on September 10?

Apple may introduce its new iPhones at a special event on September 10, weekend rumors warn– and a new model Apple Watch 5 will allegedly be made available in both ceramic and titanium versions, the clamor claims.

This year’s launch event may be a little different with a range of products and services making the reveal, including Macs, waterproof AirPods, and new services currently in the frame.

Speculation of a September 10 special event grew with the discovery of a placeholder image found in iOS 13 that shows that date as the Calendar icon, which Apple typically puts into place for launch date.

In 2018, a graphic showed September 12, which was the eventual keynote date, which makes this a pretty strong suggestion of the date.

We won’t know for sure until the end of August, which is when the company typically invites people to the launch event.

There are also claims the company is settling around a new naming convention for its smartphones, with: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max (or Pro) and an iPhone 11R model names being discussed.

A new Apple watch

Images stashed inside Apple’s beta watchOS 6 code have emerged which suggest the Apple Watch Series 5 will be available in ceramic and titanium versions.

The watch hasn’t been available in titanium in the past, but series 2 and 3 watches were offered in ceramic.

(It is interesting to note that analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted Apple would introduce ceramic models of its forthcoming smartwatch at the beginning of the year.)

The watch is expected to be made available in 40mm and 44mm sizes. Sleep tracking, improved sensors, OLED displays.

Where there’s phones, there’s software updates

iOS 13, iPad OS and tvOS are currently on developer beta 7 and public beta 6. macOS Catalina is at beta 5. While no public beta is available watchOS, that OS is also on its seventh developer beta.

Apple’s beta-testing process should wrap up over the next few weeks.

The company typically ships the annual operating system upgrades just before new hardware ships, announcing the software and hardware release date during its iPhone keynote.

Apple employees are also testing the company’s important gaming service, Arcade, though reports suggest not many of the first 100 titles are ready quite yet.

The company is also expected to spice up its offering with new content under its Apple TV+ brand, this includes shows from a variety of big stars such as Oprah Winfrey, J.J. Abrams, Reese Witherspoon, and others.

Here is a list of all the titles that are known of so far.

It is also looking possible Disney may become one of the channels you can subscribe to from within Apple’s TV app, because the Mickey Mouse company will offer its new Disney + service as an iOS app, integrating its content with the Apple TV app.

(The company hasn’t revealed plans to support Channels on the service.)

It is interesting Disney’s new channel won’t be available on FireTV, though will be made available through most other hardware.

Apple may share a little more information on Apple Card, potentially including details of any international launch plans.

Don’t forget the Mac

Apple hasn’t forgotten the Mac and is poised to introduce the brand-new Mac Pro it announced at WWDC earlier this year and recent speculation has suggested a 16-inch MacBook Pro is in the frame for introduction this year.

Mac mini and iMac upgrades hve been whispered about, but seem less likely at this time.

We’ll find out more, probably on September 10.

