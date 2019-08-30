Opinion

With two microwaves, all power in the city would go down

Your problem predates your network.

Law firm is located in an old house that has been converted to offices and then, at a later date, brought into the internet age — somewhat less convincingly.

Firm calls in IT consultant pilot fish because it’s been experiencing regular network problems. Fish and colleagues think these might be power-related, and their troubleshooting proves them right. The entire second floor of the house, which includes several offices and the server, is on one power circuit.

Says one of the law firm’s employees, “Ohhhh, that’s why the circuit breaker trips every time we turn on the microwave.”

