Google Sheets cheat sheet

Google Sheets is a powerful spreadsheet app that you use through your web browser. It stores your spreadsheets in the cloud with Google Drive. Anyone with a Google account can use Sheets and Drive for free. They’re also part of G Suite, Google’s subscription-based office suite for business and enterprise customers.

This guide will teach you how to start a new spreadsheet in Sheets or upload one you already have stored on your PC’s hard drive, including a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet. It also goes over the basic interface and unique features of Sheets, such as how to share your spreadsheets and collaborate on them with others.

In addition to the web app, Google offers a Sheets mobile app for Android and iOS. We’ll note any major differences in the mobile app’s interface and features.

Create or open a spreadsheet