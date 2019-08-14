How VITAS Healthcare moved to UEM

VITAS Healthcare, a Miami-based a hospice and palliative care company with more than 12,000 employees and about 19,000 patients across 14 states, went on a six-year journey to create a mobile-enabled workforce and the unified endpoint management (UEM) system needed to handle their devices.

UEM allows IT to remotely provision, control and secure everything from cell phones, to tablets, laptops, desktops and now, Internet of Things (IoT) devices; some vendors even allow management across a variety of operating systems.

Because VITAS's workforce doesn't operate in a traditional healthcare setting, such as a hospital or clinic, and workers often travel to their patients, the company decided to arm clinicians, doctors, nurses and home health aides with iPhones or iPads.

"And that is their clinical workstation," said Patrick Hale, CIO at VITAS Healthcare.

VITAS is an Apple shop. Along with Mac desktops, the company has deployed 8,000 mobile devices to staff and plans to add another 3,000 mobile and desktop end-points over the next two-and-a-half months, according to Hale. He estimated device-related costs for a clinical work station have dropped by more than 35%, saving VITAS nearly $1 million a year.