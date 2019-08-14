Wayback Wednesday: At least he saw the problem

This pilot fish is the CIO of a small company with offices in New Jersey and New York City.

“My one IT person in NYC, who does network admin, desktop support and project management, is out for an extended time due to an illness,” fish says. “I asked the CFO if I could bring in a temporary IT person until she returns.

“His answer was, ‘Could you bring in someone for four hours per day instead of eight?’“I said, ‘Sure. When do you want us to have problems then, in the morning or in the afternoon?’

“To which he replied, ‘Oh, good point.’”

