In 2018 there was some major M&A activity in the IT industry, topped by IBM's acquisition of Red Hat for a staggering $33 billion and Broadcom buying CA Technologies for $18.9 billion in cash.

According to Deloitte's annual study of M&A activity (pdf), 73 percent of tech sector executives expect even bigger deals this year - the highest percentage of any industry - but their acquisition strategies look likely to change.

"Based on the latest survey results, there may be a pivot away from purchasing a company simply for its technology ... Instead, in the next 12 months, corporate respondents note an increased focus on buying a company in order to expand," the report read.

Here are the most notable tech acquisitions of 2019 so far.

