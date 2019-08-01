Throwback Thursday: That’s entertainment!

Back when broadband wasn’t so broad, video editors at this news organization are complaining that the network is so slow, it’s impeding their efficiency, reports a pilot fish on the scene.

“A sniffer was placed on the network to isolate the problem,” fish says.

“Problem identified: One editor, while editing a news story, was also streaming a movie from the internet for personal viewing.

“Next day, the branch manager requested that internet access be removed from all edit suites.

“Haven’t had any complaints since regarding the network being slow.”

