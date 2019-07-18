Throwback Thursday: Doesn’t ‘new’ mean ‘perfect’?

Server goes bad in this data center, and pilot fish draws the job of overseeing its replacement.

Once plans for the new hardware’s installation are in place, fish notifies his boss of the schedule — and gets a reply:

“Noted and thanks. So I will assume this is the only system that is down and that the planned migration scheduled for this Friday will prevent this in the future?”

Fish’s response: “The outage is a result of a hardware failure. The migration to new hardware will not prevent us from experiencing hardware failures on the new hardware.”

