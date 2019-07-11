Making the business case for Microsoft 365: A TCO story

Business is evolving at a dizzying pace. People are on the move, working across systems and devices, and they expect a seamless, fast, invisibly secure experience. That experience is a driver of culture, retention, and, ultimately, a source of employee delight (or not).

To keep up, you may find yourself in the unenviable position of having to make the business case for a technology refresh—an often fraught and inconclusive exercise. But getting buy-in for Microsoft 365? That’s a straightforward total cost of ownership (TCO) discussion. Your selling points: IT is able to more easily protect assets and employees, free up time for IT staff, and provide systems and tools people actually like using.

Lowest TCO? Protection, Control, and Time

Microsoft leverages what it learns from its customers at an incredible global scale. Tapping telemetry from over 800 million PCs, Microsoft 365 helps IT and security teams understand where to prioritize their time. And get things done faster.

“We can optimize things for IT, help them be much more impactful because we’re able to learn at the global scale,” says Brad Anderson, Corporate Vice President, Enterprise Experiences and Management at Microsoft. “We take what we’ve learned and personalize that to each organization in the next best action that they should take.”

What does that mean for actual TCO? Some examples include:

Effectively manage time and threats. By continuously monitoring endpoint telemetry, the Microsoft Security Graph is assembled and maintained with a real-time list of all known threats and vulnerabilities. Microsoft 365’s management tools, which are connected to the Microsoft Security Graph, are then able to automatically block exploits and issues and provide security teams with a prioritized to-do list to further enhance security posture.

Simplicity as an architectural principle. Most enterprise organizations have invested in and adopted more than 60 (sixty!) management and security products. Microsoft 365's integrated security capabilities allow IT to retire numerous products, simplifying the back end with fewer moving parts.

Eliminating the Hard Choice

Business is global, information is everywhere, and much of it is digital. One of IT’s most important functions has become managing that data, applying the right controls without inhibiting worker productivity. With Microsoft 365, IT organizations don’t have to choose between providing a great user experience or making that experience secure. They can now do both.

What that means for TCO:

Always connected, managed effectively . The average enterprise PC has about 20 different agents installed, all under the banner of management and security. This impacts the user experience in many ways, from shorter battery life to longer boot times. With Microsoft 365, IT can leverage Windows’ built-in security and management capabilities to reduce the number of agents loaded on a PC. The end result: instantaneous resume, fast reboots, and an all-day battery.

. The average enterprise PC has about 20 different agents installed, all under the banner of management and security. This impacts the user experience in many ways, from shorter battery life to longer boot times. With Microsoft 365, IT can leverage Windows’ built-in security and management capabilities to reduce the number of agents loaded on a PC. The end result: instantaneous resume, fast reboots, and an all-day battery. True productivity. Because Microsoft 365 is cloud-based and infused with artificial intelligence (AI), not only do users have a consistent experience across all of their devices, it’s also a linked Users editing a Word document, for example, can move seamlessly from their PC to their phone (and back again) and have their work within the document follow them.

“It’s just a better experience for users because it’s fast, fluid, and consistent across devices,” says Anderson. “And all this adds up to time saved and greater productivity.”

The same holds true for IT organizations.

When end users enjoy their experience, they actually use the systems and tools provided by IT. If you can get people to do that consistently, in a standardized way, it reduces the threat landscape along with the time, money, and resources spent managing it. It’s a TCO story worth telling.

