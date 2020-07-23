Download: EMM vendor comparison chart 2020

While mobile device management (MDM) capabilities have been the core driver of interest in enterprise mobility products up to this point, these tools have largely transformed into full-blown enterprise mobility management (EMM) suites, which include app and data security, among many other things. All the major offerings in this arena cover the basics when it comes to hardware management, but there are differences when it comes to some of the extended mobile management features you may require.

EMM platforms help companies secure their mobile infrastructure, as well as control device policies and manage mobile apps, content, networks and services. EMM also plays a role in overseeing expenses related to communications services, mobile policies and identity management.

Just as MDM evolved into EMM, so EMM is evolving into unified endpoint management (UEM), a strategic approach that consolidates how enterprises manage an array of deployed devices including phones, tablets, PCs and even IoT devices. It delivers more reliable data into the state of devices and apps used by employees, as well as insight into identity and how hardware and apps are being used, all of which can be used to improve cross-functional workflows.

