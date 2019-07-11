How technology is shaping the future of work

Technology has always been about increasing productivity and efficiency, but its impact in the enterprise now transcends productivity in a few very important ways.

One is that it plays a central role in organizations’ business agility initiatives. Second is its impact on employee recruitment, productivity, and loyalty. In fact, the quality of employee experience today is often a reflection of the quality and adroitness of a company’s digital prowess, and shapes perceptions about what makes an organization a top destination for talent.

A truly digital experience refers not only to the ability to access information remotely, but also to seamlessly collaborate and innovate with colleagues. Employers that embrace these agile ways of working, and meet employee expectations of consumer-like digital experiences, are more likely to win the ongoing war for talent.

According to a survey by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services, 58% of employers believe their technology offerings are a factor in candidates’ decision to work for them, while 51% say outdated technology hampers their ability to compete for talent. Further, the survey found that giving employees access to data and knowledge is a key component in building a connected workforce, raising loyalty, and attracting candidates.

Using technology to influence recruitment and retention requires platforms that embrace the principles of a modern workforce at their core.

Microsoft 365, for example, is built on a foundation of cloud computing and collaborative tools that bring teams and resources together in real time across all devices. The platform makes it easy for employees to innovate, gain insights, and develop stronger connections between teams.

Case in point: Helmerich & Payne, a global petroleum contract drilling company. The company has leveraged Microsoft Teams, a hub for teamwork in Office 365, to chat, share documents, schedules, and more.

“Teams took off so quickly because it helps employees communicate in real time from their desks or smartphones,” says Cheryl Bartel, Manager of Platform Systems with H&P. ”We can get all the right people in one place to get in front of problems sooner and run projects much more efficiently.”

The company is also using Microsoft Power BI, a next-generation analytics tool, to quickly convert oil well performance data into easily digestible reports for customers.

It is this type of cross-functional sharing and analysis that enables agile decision-making and empowers employees in whole new ways.

In an era of historically low unemployment and fierce competition for talent, employers must improve their employees’ experience with the most advanced, collaborative digital tools. Indeed, if digital transformation efforts are to succeed, organizations must embrace these agile ways of working.

And that’s what Microsoft 365 delivers – the ability to create, share, and collaborate on any device, in real time. Organizations that modernize their technology and business process in this manner will be best positioned to lead.

And the time to get moving is now. It may be surprising to learn that, for all the talk about digital transformation, only 10% of companies consider themselves “digitally superior,” having fully implemented automation, AI, and collaboration tools, according to a 2018 Randstad study.

Need more motivation? The study also found that companies that are further along in the digital journey are 165% more likely to achieve business objectives, grow revenue, save money, see return on investment, and recruit from the best pool of talent.

Learn more to plan your shift to Microsoft 365.