Not even remotely right

With just minutes to go before a big meeting in a remote office, the attendees are frantically looking for the long HDMI cable that’s supposed to be connected to the big flat-screen TV in the conference room. They need it so they can hook up a laptop to show a presentation, they tell pilot fish, who’s on the phone back at the main office. Fish knows the remote location well enough to be able to guide the users to various IT stashes, where they might find a replacement. When that doesn’t pan out, fish gets them to cannibalize another setup for its HDMI cable. It’s shorter, but they can make it work by having the presenter stand next to the TV with the laptop.

They’re relieved, because now everyone in attendance will be able to see the presentation.

And, in an aside to the fish, one adds, “Including the ones connecting in from the main office, right?”

“Uh, no, that won’t work,” I tell them.

Why? Do they need an HDMI cable, too?

No, it’s not the cable, fish sighs. It was never the cable. Fish then quickly walks them through setting up a Skype meeting, inviting both conference rooms, and having the presenter click on “Share my screen.” Luckily, it goes off without a hitch.

And fish makes a mental note to schedule a Skype training session for a few key admins.

